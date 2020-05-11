State health officials reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 492, and one additional death, for a total of 44 deaths.
The county has the highest total number of deaths in Mississippi, including 26 reported from long-term care facilities, records show.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 30 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 14 patients from a week ago, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 infection has fallen to 399, according to the health department.
In its latest totals, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 84 cases and eight deaths in Clarke County, 93 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 320 cases and 15 deaths in Neshoba County and 142 cases and one death in Newton County.
MSDH reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Monday, for a total of 9,674, and five additional deaths, for a total of 435 deaths statewide.
