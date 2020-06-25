The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, 1,092, surpassing a record set Tuesday, 611.
The new cases bring the state's total to 24,516.
MSDH reported five additional deaths, for a total of 1,016 deaths.
"COVID-19 cases are rising fastest among young adults who are failing to take proper safeguards," the agency said in a statement. "With a record number of new cases in Mississippi, prevention at this time is critical. The State Health Officer urges all Mississippians aged two and older to wear a mask or face covering in public places and maintain strict social distancing whenever possible."
In Lauderdale County, the health department confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 864, and 78 total deaths.
The health department confirmed 193 cases and 22 deaths in Clarke County, 170 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 922 cases and 63 deaths in Neshoba County and 325 cases and eight deaths in Newton County.
Currently, there are 526 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 219 hospitalized with suspected infection, MSDH said.
