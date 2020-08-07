Mississippi reports 1,036 new cases of COVID-19; Lauderdale County adds 7 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for a total of 65,436 and 23 additional deaths, for a total of 1,848 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported seven new cases, for a total of 1,397 and 90 total deaths.
At Anderson Regional Medical Center, MSDH records as of Thursday show two available adult ICU beds out of 29, 28 total COVID-19 patients and 11 adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
At Rush Foundation Hospital, MSDH records as of Thursday show five available adult ICU beds out of 23, 16 total COVID-19 patients and five adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have decreased to 943 with another 193 patients hospitalized with suspected infection, according to the health department.
Records show 325 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 227 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,284 cases and 92 deaths in Neshoba County and 537 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
As of the latest update, there were 174 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
