GULFPORT – As an extreme heat wave sends temperatures soaring across the country, Mississippi Power saw its peak customer demand earlier this week. While temperatures remain in the triple digits, the utility company wants customers to know its generating facilities are ready to meet their demand.
Employees at the company’s power plants regularly perform maintenance on equipment during the spring and fall to ensure optimal performance in the summer months. All of the company’s generating units are available as southeast Mississippi is expected to experience a heat index above 100 degrees for the next several days.
“Just as we have plans in place to respond to customers during severe weather, we also have plans for extreme temperatures,” said Plant Watson Manager Conrad Amos. “Our employees are experienced and ready to work to serve our customers during the hottest days of the year.”
Mississippi Power customers are also urged to stay safe as temperatures rise and can follow energy efficiency tips to save on their bill.
Summer energy efficiency tips include:
•Set thermostats to 78 degrees, especially when no one home.
•Change air filters monthly to ensure the system is running efficiently.
•Close blinds and curtains during the day to block the sun’s heat.
•Seal air leaks around plumbing and light fixtures, light switches, windows and doors.
•Avoid using larger appliances like ovens, dishwashers or washing machines during the hottest point of the day.
“We know our customers are always looking for ways to beat the heat and save energy,” said company spokeswoman Kaila Moran Griffith. “There are small, low-cost things they can do now that will bring big energy savings this summer.”
Customers can better manage their bills by enrolling in budget billing here. Customers can also enroll in a free program, My Power Usage, to have 24/7 access to usage information and see projections of their monthly bill so that they can adjust their energy consumption according to lifestyle and budget.
