Mississippi Power Foundation makes $350,000 donation for customer assistance

Gulfport, Miss. – As challenging economic conditions and extreme temperatures are making it difficult for south Mississippi residents every day, Mississippi Power is announcing a plan to help relieve pressure on customers.
The Mississippi Power Foundation, which is funded by the company’s shareholders, is donating $350,000 to the United Way to assist customers with their electric bills. Customers across the company’s 23-county service territory are eligible to apply for assistance.
“We know this relentless heatwave is creating an extreme situation for our customers,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “We hope this contribution will help provide customer relief when it is needed most.”
“The majority of the calls we’re currently receiving are for energy assistance,” said United Way of South Mississippi CEO Kathy Springer. “This timely donation from the Mississippi Power Foundation will address perhaps the greatest need right now in south Mississippi.”
Any Mississippi Power customer with a demonstrated financial need can apply by calling 228-701-0555 to speak with a representative from Catholic Charities, who is administering the assistance on behalf of United Way.
In addition to the commitment from the Mississippi Power Foundation, Mississippi Power Customer Service is suspending customer disconnections and late fee charges through Labor Day weekend.
“Mississippi Power and the Mississippi Public Service Commission work closely together to ensure the quality of service our customers deserve and have come to expect. An example of that is the Commission’s rule preventing disconnects when the service area is under a heat advisory,” added Wilson. “Even if conditions get milder over the next few weeks, we will continue to honor this commitment to our customers.”
For more information on energy efficiency tips, rebates on energy efficiency upgrades to your home, and money-saving programs, click here.
