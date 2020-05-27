The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 699 and one additional death, for a total of 57 deaths.
Included in the county's totals are 184 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in long-term care facilities, according to records.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
MSDH confirmed 135 cases and 17 deaths in Clarke County, 131 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 565 cases and 34 deaths in Neshoba County and 250 cases and four deaths in Newton County.
Health officials reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 14,044 and 18 additional deaths, for a total of 670 deaths statewide.
As of the state's latest update, there were 376 Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, according to records.
Cases and Deaths by County
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 190 15 40 8 Alcorn 14 1 0 0 Amite 56 1 9 1 Attala 277 15 79 14 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 149 11 17 4 Calhoun 61 4 23 4 Carroll 114 10 46 8 Chickasaw 128 12 34 8 Choctaw 35 2 0 0 Claiborne 64 2 2 1 Clarke 135 17 17 7 Clay 104 3 0 0 Coahoma 113 3 0 0 Copiah 285 4 0 0 Covington 141 1 1 0 Desoto 493 6 15 2 Forrest 511 37 86 26 Franklin 27 2 2 1 George 20 1 0 0 Greene 11 1 0 0 Grenada 82 3 14 2 Hancock 87 11 9 3 Harrison 245 7 3 2 Hinds 920 24 80 13 Holmes 373 24 77 12 Humphreys 53 7 16 5 Itawamba 85 7 34 6 Jackson 300 13 40 4 Jasper 148 3 1 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 75 2 3 1 Jones 525 19 58 9 Kemper 131 10 28 6 Lafayette 125 4 38 1 Lamar 227 5 5 2 Lauderdale 699 57 184 37 Lawrence 99 1 1 0 Leake 395 12 1 0 Lee 117 5 15 1 Leflore 250 30 82 17 Lincoln 250 22 85 17 Lowndes 182 8 19 5 Madison 687 21 96 12 Marion 112 9 14 2 Marshall 76 3 2 0 Monroe 253 24 92 21 Montgomery 81 1 0 0 Neshoba 565 34 66 18 Newton 250 4 3 0 Noxubee 169 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 150 10 39 7 Panola 64 3 0 0 Pearl River 207 31 45 11 Perry 49 2 0 0 Pike 202 11 15 6 Pontotoc 28 3 3 1 Prentiss 41 3 22 3 Quitman 25 0 0 0 Rankin 373 6 5 0 Scott 623 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 93 0 4 0 Smith 133 11 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 78 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 25 1 0 0 Tate 69 1 2 0 Tippah 71 11 0 0 Tishomingo 26 0 1 0 Tunica 52 3 12 2 Union 78 5 20 4 Walthall 51 0 0 0 Warren 158 7 36 5 Washington 163 6 7 1 Wayne 148 0 2 0 Webster 59 1 18 1 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 105 1 0 0 Yalobusha 85 5 25 5 Yazoo 223 3 11 1 Total 14,044 670 1,767 341
