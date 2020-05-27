Lauderdale County orders 20,000 more community masks pic

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Local officials plan to hand out more than 25,000 masks on Saturday. 

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 699 and one additional death, for a total of 57 deaths. 

Included in the county's totals are 184 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in long-term care facilities, according to records. 

map

As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. 

MSDH confirmed 135 cases and 17 deaths in Clarke County, 131 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 565 cases and 34 deaths in Neshoba County and 250 cases and four deaths in Newton County. 

Health officials reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 14,044 and 18 additional deaths, for a total of 670 deaths statewide. 

As of the state's latest update, there were 376 Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, according to records. 

Please check back for updates. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0