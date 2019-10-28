As colorful confetti flew overhead, local children helped community leaders and supporters break ground for the Mississippi Children's Museum in Meridian Monday.
State, county and city officials joined donors and other guests at the celebration on the construction site off 22nd Avenue.
At the site, construction crews have been working on plumbing and concrete work for the 20,000-square-foot state of the art facility, according to Executive Director Elizabeth Wilson.
Early site work began in September and a team has completed the design phase for 9,500 square feet of exhibits, which aim to spark imagination and encourage healthy habits.
The event began with a flyover performed by the Meridian L-17 Formation Team and concluded with the ceremonial shoveling of dirt, which was led by a drumroll from the Meridian High School Wildcat Band.
The museum is expected to open in early 2021.
Please check back for updates.
