Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian ceremonial ground breaking

Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian Executive Director Elizabeth Wilson, far right in front row, has some fun in a ceremonial ground breaking Monday in Meridian. She's joined by community and state leaders and Meridian area children. Back row, from left: Robert Ward, president and chairman, The Phil Hardin Foundation; Marty Davidson, chairman/CEO/treasurer, The Riley Foundation; Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves; Susan Garrard, CEO and president, Mississippi Children’s Museum; Wilson.  Front row, from left: Lily Ward, Vivian Ranseir, Adrian Larkin, Fiza Lala and Trent Wilson. 

 Erin Kelly / The Meridian Star

As colorful confetti flew overhead, local children helped community leaders and supporters break ground for the Mississippi Children's Museum in Meridian Monday.

State, county and city officials joined donors and other guests at the celebration on the construction site off 22nd Avenue.

At the site, construction crews have been working on plumbing and concrete work for the 20,000-square-foot state of the art facility, according to Executive Director Elizabeth Wilson.

Confetti surround the ground breaking site for Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian

Confetti surrounds the ground-breaking site of the Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian Monday at the museum's future location on 22nd Avenue.  Back row, from left: Robert Ward, president and chairman, The Phil Hardin Foundation; Marty Davidson, chairman/CEO/treasurer, The Riley Foundation; Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves; Susan Garrard, CEO and president, Mississippi Children’s Museum; Elizabeth Wilson, Mississippi Children's Museum Mississippi.  Front row, from left: Lily Ward, Vivian Ranseir, Adrian Larkin, Fiza Lala and Trent Wilson. 

Early site work began in September and a team has completed the design phase for 9,500 square feet of exhibits, which aim to spark imagination and encourage healthy habits.

The event began with a flyover performed by the Meridian L-17 Formation Team and concluded with the ceremonial shoveling of dirt, which was led by a drumroll from the Meridian High School Wildcat Band.

The museum is expected to open in early 2021.

Please check back for updates.

