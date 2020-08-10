Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi are working, Gov. Tate Reeves told the public in a news conference Monday.
“What you are doing back home is making a tremendous difference,” he said. “We cannot stop now. We cannot let our guard down.”
The state's 7-day rolling average peaked on July 30 with 1,361 cases and dropped about 30 percent to 932 cases, Reeves said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported that 22 schools in Mississippi had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 19 students and 15 employees testing positive.
He said that 49 Mississippi lawmakers have also tested positive for the coronavirus since an outbreak began last month.
Dobbs shared his concerns about social activity in college towns driving up cases.
“That’s really probably where our greatest vulnerability is, not in the college classrooms, but in the college towns where folks are doing social things that spread the virus,” Dobbs said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Monday, for a total of 67,649 cases and 1,912 deaths statewide.
Nine of the deaths occurred between July 13 and August 2, and were identified from death certificate reports.
Lauderdale County reported no new cases, but as of the latest update, MSDH reported 1,411 cases and 92 deaths.
Records show one new case of COVID-19 in Kemper County for a total of 234 cases and 14 deaths, no new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 1,286 cases and 92 deaths and one new case in Newton County for a total of 543 cases and 11 deaths.
Clarke County has 327 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
As of the latest update, there are 175 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Mississippi.
MSDH reported cumulative totals for six ongoing outbreaks at nursing and personal care homes in East Mississippi as of August 6.
Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clarke County reported eight cases among residents and one case among staff.
Aldersgate Retirement Community in Meridian reported five cases among staff.
Diversicare of Meridian reported one case among residents and two cases among staff.
James T. Champion Nursing Facility in Meridian reported two cases among staff.
In Neshoba County, Hilltop Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center reported 12 deaths among residents, 44 cases among residents and 11 cases among staff.
Neshoba County Nursing Home reported one case among residents and four cases among staff.
Records show the number of Mississippi residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to 932, with another 142 patients hospitalized with suspected infection.
As of Sunday, Anderson Regional Medical Center had one available adult ICU bed out of 29 and 30 COVID-19 patients, including 12 adults in the ICU, according to state data.
Rush Foundation Hospital had three available adults ICU beds out of 23 and 17 COVID-19 patients, including seven adults in the ICU.
Bill Graham contributed reporting.
