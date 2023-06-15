On Thursday, June 29, Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian will turn into a fun zone for adults when its signature summer fundraising event, Mingle at the Museum, gets underway at 6 p.m.
Lively music, tasty food and fun games are all in store for attendees, ages 21 and up, as they embrace their inner child during the second annual Mingle event, which will run until 9 p.m.
“This is our second year for Mingle at the Museum, which is our main summer fundraiser,” said event chair Kaki Knight, an MCM-Meridian Partner and co-owner of Fare on Fifth. “Last year went really well, and we are expecting this year to be successful also.”
Organized by MCM-Meridian Partners, a designated volunteer organization for the museum, the event gives participants a chance to embrace their inner child, she said.
The event will feature a carnival theme, “Under the Big Top,” just like last year, but organizers are putting a vintage carnival spin on the theme through its decorations and set up, Knight said.
The event will be held throughout the museum and in the outdoor garden. Games on hand include corn hole, large Legos, bubbles and ring toss — fun games to play for any age, said Shelby Chaney, director of development and external affairs at MCM-Meridian.
Live music by local favorite DC & The Queen City Allstars will be set up inside the museum. Outdoors will be three food truck vendors and the Kona Ice truck. A 360 photo booth will be on site, and new this year will be an adult root beer float station with ice cream donated by Baskin-Robbins, Chaney said.
Event tickets are $25 per person and include one food truck ticket and two drink tickets, Knight said. Additional food and drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
Guests will have a fun-filled evening with unique opportunities to win prizes through a 50/50 Raffle, Chaney said.
Also planned is a gift card fortune wall where prizes include gift cards from various restaurants and stores. Participants pay a $10 fee and can select an envelope from the wall, Knight said.
Another fundraiser at the event will be a “Send a Friend to Jail” booth.
“For $10, you can send a friend to jail for 15 minutes,” Knight said. “They can pay the $20 bail to get out of jail or wait out the 15 minutes.”
No drinks or phones are allowed inside the jail for those waiting bail, she noted.
Proceeds of the event will help underwrite the mission and vision of MCM-Meridian and keep the cost of general admission at an accessible rate of $10 per person or $5 per person for field trip groups.
Knight said Mingle at the Museum is a fun, summertime event that gives the community a way to support MCM-Meridian.
“Not only will it be a night of adult fun, but the children’s museum is an excellent addition to our community, and we need to support it,” she said. “Anyone who is thinking about becoming an MCM-Meridian Partner should come out and see what it is all about. We will have information available about the Partners group and you can join then.”
Presenting sponsor for this year’s Mingle at the Museum is Citizens National Bank. Magnolia Beverage Company is a sponsor.
To learn more about Mingle at the Museum and to purchase tickets online, visit www.mcmmeridian.org. All guests must be 21 and over to enter.
