Members of the A-Team Science Club at Meridian High School, pictured above, recently participated in a field trip to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Students were able to view several of the zoo’s animal exhibits during the trip, including the Reptile Encounter, Wings of the World, Sea Lions, World of Primates, African Savanna, Louisiana Swamp, Audubon Aviary, Elephants and much more. Their teachers said it was a great educational experience for all of the students. Participating sponsors and teacher for the trip were Shwanna Jackson, James Harms, Keondra Burrage and Stacey Miller.

