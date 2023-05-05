Members of the A-Team Science Club at Meridian High School, pictured above, recently participated in a field trip to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Students were able to view several of the zoo’s animal exhibits during the trip, including the Reptile Encounter, Wings of the World, Sea Lions, World of Primates, African Savanna, Louisiana Swamp, Audubon Aviary, Elephants and much more. Their teachers said it was a great educational experience for all of the students. Participating sponsors and teacher for the trip were Shwanna Jackson, James Harms, Keondra Burrage and Stacey Miller.
MHS A-Team Science Club visits New Orleans zoo
Trending Video
Glenda Sanders
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Meridian native Holly Brand moves on to the Playoffs on The Voice
- Mississippi teen accused of killing pregnant 16-year-old
- Air Force Association recognizes outstanding airmen
- GRAD Partnership Names Southeast a Spotlight School
- Lamar golf brings home seventh-straight championship
- Marion readies for summer bridge project
- City buys house to make sewer repair
- Ford, Diaz look to take Southeast athletics up a notch
- Southeast Lauderdale's Ramsey inks with MCC
- Meridian Little Theatre closes 90th season with the family-friendly BIG FISH musical
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.