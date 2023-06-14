Meridian Fire Department and the local firefighters’ union are looking to finalize a contract after more than three years of negotiations.
In a work session Tuesday, Meridian Firefighters Association-Local 52 Union President Justin Kentfield said MFD and union leadership had reached an agreement and now needed the council to approve the new contract.
Efforts to make changes to the union firefighters’ contract have been hampered for quite a while, as union and fire department administration failed to get along, Kentfield said. The result has been a contract that is almost word-for-word identical to the contract agreed upon in 1996.
Under Fire Chief Jason Collier, who took over in 2021, Kentfield said contract negotiations have been much more productive.
Many of the changes to the union contract is updating language and modernizing descriptions, Kentfield said. While the contract may not have changed much since 1996, firefighting has, and the contract needed to be updated to reflect that.
The biggest change, however, is restructuring how young firefighters receive pay raises for training. Under the current system, Kentfield said, Meridian firefighters must wait six years before receiving their first raise, which is 16 cents per hour.
MFD’s current system is based on the accumulation of training hours, Kentfield said, with 160 hours needed to get the pay increase. New firefighters are required to attend the fire academy their first year on the job, he said, which doesn’t count toward the training hours.
In year two, firefighters are usually sent to learn how to drive the firetruck, Kentfield said. That’s a 40-hour class. Beginning in year three, firefighters have more leeway in what trainings they take, but most are limited to one 40-hour class per year, taking an additional three years of trainings to reach the 160-hour mark.
Kentfield said the system is discouraging to young firefighters and hurts retention. Under the new contract, the fire department will move toward an incentive-based pay structure. Instead of having to accumulate hours of training, firefighters will be able to take specific trainings or earn certifications in valuable skills that will have financial incentives attached.
The City of Meridian has similar programs in place in other departments as well as pay bumps citywide for workers who earn higher education degrees.
Firefighters will still need to have their training approved by MFD leadership and achieve passing marks on any tests or examinations before receiving the raise, Kentfield said. The union and fire department are also working to make sure the pay incentives are realistic within the department’s budget.
