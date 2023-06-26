MFD responds to fire on 61st Court

A firefighter uses a ladder truck to spray water down on the blaze Sunday as Meridian Fire Department responded to a house fire on 61st Court.

 Jennifer Hammond/The Meridian Star

Meridian Fire Department responded to 61st Court about 2:30 p.m. Sunday where a house had caught on fire. Although the home was heavily damaged, no one was injured in the blaze.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video