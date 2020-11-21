Christmas shoppers felt some sense of normalcy as they selected items on their holiday shopping lists at Merry Meridian Marketplace held Saturday at the MSU Riley Center.
With more than 20 vendors set up for the event, shoppers were treated to a selection of everything from baked goods, homemade crafts, jewelry, clothing, Girl Scout trail mixes, and candies, even imported cigars.
“Two anchors of the market are Point Gifts and Sweet Treats by Allyson, but we are excited to welcome new vendors, some local businesses, as well as vendors from the surrounding area,” said Michele Thames, Market Director and Conference Sales Manager at MSU Riley Center.
Sassy Salsa from Lawrence, Kate and Kenny’s Unique Treasures from Philadelphia, and Twi from Jackson joined the likes of The Crowe’s Nest, The Fancy Pallet, Parsley and Page, Magnolia Expressions, Bella Jase, and Love Vets Ministries.
The Bulldog Shop also featured MSU cheese, ice cream, and MSU apparel and gift items for any Mississippi State fan’s wish list.
Hillbilly Dot and Jabo’s Eats and Sweets offered concessions in Dumont Plaza for shoppers who worked up an appetite.
Designer Jean Tucker was incredibly excited to present her vintage-inspired creations, such as handcrafted jewelry, Christmas heirlooms, and one-of-a-kind paintings.
Tucker explains, “On my first trip to New York City, I was inspired when I shopped in this fabulous little Newark store. I began creating my fanciful decorations, making items for myself, my friends, and my family. This year, my friend Katie Coleman told me she needed a tree topper, and voila, some of these pieces were born.”
Adie Fields, a nurse at Rush, brought her delicious cinnamon shop, F.O.6(Family of Six), to the Marketplace.
Fields creates custom cinnamon rolls from scratch for special orders.
“I love baking these wonderful goodies with only the freshest of ingredients," she said. "They make the perfect housewarming gift or welcome home treat, especially during this time of isolation.”
Meridian native Ashley Harper came to shop for the special people on her Christmas list. Harper said, “This is such a fun, festive way to get in the holiday spirit. I am so glad the tradition continues with the Merry Meridian Marketplace.”
Thames emphasized that all COVID-19 safety protocols were followed at the event, including portable sanitation stations, adequate distance between vendor booths, and of course, the requirement for masks to be worn while indoors at all times.
She added, “We have worked all summer to prepare for our events and performances, and we think that this was a great time as we approach the holiday season to offer local vendors a place to distribute their goods.”
