Meridian's own Todd Tilghman delivered a sentimental rendition of Collin Ray’s 1991 chart-topping hit, “Love, Me” on NBC’s The Voice Monday night, which left him in tears.
The top nine artists performed in front of coaches for their chance at a spot on the finale. On Tuesday night, the top vote-getter from each team will automatically advance to the finale. The remaining artists will sing for an instant save. For the first time the history of the show, there will be a final five.
Surrounded by his children inside his church, Tilghman’s emotional performance wowed the judges, especially Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.
Shelton described Tilghman as the happiest person on the planet with more energy than he knows what to do with and more talent than anybody should ever have.
“Todd, it's crazy to see this side of you, I didn’t think I would ever see you cry,” Shelton said.
“If I could sound like a man I would want your voice,” Clarkson said. “You have such a cool storyteller voice.”
The next episode of the show will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 on NBC.
