Meridian's Todd Tilghman advances to finals on 'The Voice'

Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman advanced for a spot in the final five on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night.

Dubbed “The Holy Hopper” by Coach Blake Shelton, Tilghman beat out fellow contestants Joanna Serenko and Toneisha Harris from Team Blake.

Tilghman won the most votes Monday night on Team Blake after viewers were blown away by his performance of Collin Raye’s 1991 chart-topping hit, “Love, Me.”

The finale of Season 18 of The Voice airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, on NBC or watch live stream at www.nbc.com.