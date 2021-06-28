Meridian native Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 during the final portion of the competition at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night.
Brand, Miss Golden Triangle, also won the talent competition with her rendition of “Up On the Mountain” Wednesday night and the evening wear competition Thursday night.
Brand said she was in shock when she heard her name called as the winner, but so grateful.
“I think I blacked out when they called the name of the first runner up,” she said. “I’ve dreamed of being a Miss Mississippi since I was a little girl. I didn’t know if that dream was going to come true or not, so it was a little surreal for it to finally happen."
“I did my first competition when I was five and have always loved being on stage, she added. "I feel that I am the most comfortable when I am in front of people. I’ve always loved performing and being a part of everything the Miss America Organization stands for.”
Brand says it took a lot to prepare for the pageant including mock interviews, knowing current events, being up on politics, and talent preparation – along with picking out her wardrobe for the week, with a little help from dad.
“Most importantly I try to get in the right mindset for competition,” Brand said. “Miss Mississippi is like a mental game, so if I am not mentally prepared before I go and compete in each phase, I don’t do as well."
“As for my silver gown, my dad saw it hanging on the rack and wanted me to try it on, and to be honest, I didn’t like it hanging up because I wanted to wear red," she said. "So, I tried it on to make him happy plus he was paying for it. But, once I put it on I felt like Miss Mississippi. I wore red for the interview.”
Brand, who majored in communication studies at the University of Alabama, was also named Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen in 2017. Her social impact initiative focuses on encouraging volunteerism.
"Mississippi, my state and my home, ranks 50th in the nation for volunteerism," she said during an interview at the competition. "Only 23% of Mississippians volunteer annually, but I know we can do better."
Brand says her new role as Miss Mississippi is to represent people from all walks of life and to promote the wonderful things about the Magnolia State. She will go on to compete in Miss America in December for the title of Miss America 2022. This will be the 100th year celebration of Miss America.
“I love the state of Mississippi; we are the hospitality state, a very supportive and generous community, and I come from a very generous, loving, and giving community that makes up the state of Mississippi,” Brand said. “ I think for so long we have let other people tell our story and say who Mississippi is, what we are about, and it’s just not true.
“So, as Miss Mississippi, I am so looking forward to representing Miss Mississippi at the Miss America pageant and taking the microphone back and promoting who Mississippi is.”
Brand thanked the people of Meridian for their messages of support and encouragement throughout the competition.
“I’m just so excited and love Meridian so much,” she said. “All the messages on my phone and social media is part of what kept me going this week. Knowing how proud Meridian was of not just me, but (fellow contestants) Allie Shirley and Lexie Harper as well.”
Brand is the daughter of Barry and Connie Brand of Meridian. She has one brother, Hunter Brand, and is the granddaughter of Martha Gibbs and Lois Brand. She is the co-owner of Owner at Brand New You Boutique in Meridian.
