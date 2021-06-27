Meridian native Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 during the final portion of the competition at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night.
Brand, Miss Golden Triangle, also won the talent competition n Wednesday night and the evening wear competition Thursday night.
Brand, who majored in communication studies at the University of Alabama, was also named Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen in 2017. Her social impact initiative focuses on encouraging volunteerism.
"Mississippi, my state and my home, ranks 50th in the nation for volunteerism," she said during an interview during the competition. "Only 23% of Mississippians volunteer annually, but I know we can do better."
She is the co-owner of Owner at Brand New You Boutique in Meridian.
Brand, who assumes the crown from Miss Mississippi 2019 Mary Margaret Hyer of Hattiesburg, will compete in the Miss America Pageant in December.
