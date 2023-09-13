Meridian works to repair storm drainage

Meridian Public Works crews were hard at work Tuesday on a storm drainage project along Old Country Club Road East.
In a news release announcing the project, Public Works Director of Operations Jeff Warren said the galvanized metal pipe currently installed to channel water under the road has rusted out and needs to be replaced. To do that, he said, workers will need to cut out a section of road and dig down to where the pipe rests.
Once the old drainage pipe, which crosses the road between Confederate and Forrest drives, is removed, workers will replace it with a new, plastic pipe.
The project is expected to wrap up and the road reopened on Friday.
