Meridian woman charged with capital murder following discovery of a child's body

Meridian police have charged a Meridian woman with capital murder and two counts of child neglect following the discovery of the body of a child at a city residence.
The charges were made at an initial appearance Thursday in Meridian municipal court.
The body was found in a bag Wednesday morning near Crabapple Drive, Meridian police said.
The suspect, Celeste Louise Smith, 35, of Meridian, directed police to the location of the body, MPD Chief Benny Dubose said.
Smith first guided police to a wooded area near a house, but later took authorities to the basement of a house, where the body was found, Dubose said.
Police believe the body is 5-year-old Jakie Toole, a child with special needs who was last seen in April but was reported missing on Sept. 4, Dubose said.
Dubose said police can’t confirm if the body is Toole, however, until results are received from the crime lab in Jackson.
"We believe that it is, but we don't know," Dubose said.
Dubose said Smith was a friend of the Toole family who was watching the children.
Smith's bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Monday.
Please check back for updates.
