An ordinance passed by the Meridian city council to extend the city's franchise agreement with Mississippi Power another 25 years was approved by a majority of Meridian voters in an election held Tuesday, City Clerk Brandye Latimer said.
Records provided by Latimer show 393 people voted for approval of the ordinance and 39 voted against approval.
Every 25 years, the city renews its agreement with the company.
Mississippi Power currently pays the city 3 percent of its revenues from residential, commercial and industrial customers and, as part of the agreement, it is the only electrical utility in the city, Latimer said.
She said Mississippi Power is required by state law to give the city 2 percent.
If residents voted against extending the agreement, revenue would have decreased to 2 percent and the city would have had to make up the difference in the annual budget, according to the city.
The city said the agreement extension will not result in higher rates.
