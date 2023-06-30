Residents are invited to grab their lawn chairs and put ice in their coolers as the City of Meridian hosts its annual July 4 celebration at Bonita Lakes.
This year’s festivities will include live music, food, fun and fireworks. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., with food and other vendors scheduled to open at 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s event is set to feature additional vendors this year as vendors who were registered for the city’s Juneteenth celebration on June 17 are invited to participate in the July 4 programming to make up for the missed event. The Juneteenth event was cancelled due to threat of severe weather.
A shuttle service providing free transportation between parking areas at Uptown Meridian to Bonita Lakes will begin operation at 5:30 p.m., and the official July 4 program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s live music will be performed by Scott McQuaig, a Meridian native and country music singer-songwriter. McQuaig will take the stage at 7 p.m.
The evening of festivities will wrap up with a fireworks display over the upper lake and a rendition of “America” at 9 p.m.
The celebration is open to the public and all are invited to don their patriotic attire, wave their flags and join the festivities.
For more information about the July 4 programs, contact Community Development at 601-485-1905.
