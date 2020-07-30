The city of Meridian is holding an election Tuesday, Aug. 4 regarding the city's franchise agreement with Mississippi Power.
Every 25 years, the city renews its agreement with the company and voters will be asked whether they approve or disapprove of an ordinance passed by city council extending the agreement, City Clerk Brandye Latimer said.
Mississippi Power currently pays the city 3 percent of its revenues from residential, commercial and industrial customers and, as part of the agreement, it is the only electrical utility in the city, Latimer said.
She said Mississippi Power is required by state law to give the city 2 percent.
If residents vote against extending the agreement, revenue will decrease to 2 percent and the city will have to make up the difference in the annual budget, according to the city.
If residents vote in favor of extending the agreement, the city says rates will not change and the funding level will remain the same for 25 years.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and most voters may go to their usual polling precincts to cast their ballots.
Residents who typically vote at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Willow Ridge Apartments and Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church should vote at City Hall, Latimer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.