Meridian seminar clears up misconceptions about the homeless

The East Central Mississippi Homeless Coalition hosted Homelessness 101 on Thursday, an event aimed at clearing up common misconceptions about homeless people.
During the meeting, the door remained open despite the cold, so that all could know they were welcome inside.
A presentation was lead by Hannah Maharrey with the Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care and DaWanda Corey with Mississippi United to End Homelessness.
One of the first topics was what makes someone homeless.
Most people assume that simply not having a place to stay makes someone homeless, but often, people may stay with relatives for a night, or get funding to stay in hotels, which does not constitute homelessness.
Maharrey and Corey use the U.S. Department of Housing and Development's definition for homelessness, being "an individual or family who lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate night-time residence."
They told the audience about misconceptions people may have, for instance, the misunderstanding that panhandling is synonymous with the homeless community, something Maharrey says is simply not the case most of the time.
“One out of 10 might truly be a homeless person and without your dollar may not have something to eat that day,” Maharrey said. "Panhandling and homelessness are not synonymous and I do not want people thinking they are the same thing because they're not."
"It unfairly casts a shadow on our homeless population that they don't deserve. A lot of homeless individuals that are truly homeless, with that chronic homelessness, you'll rarely see them," she added. "You'll see them at L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen, Feed by Faith, you'll see them at Multi-County, you'll see them at the library occassionally, but you just won't see them everywhere. They won't be at the Wal-Mart."
"We have a count, we know where the homeless are in this community," said Corey.
The conversation also focused on how local resources should encourage citizens to point the homeless towards those agencies.
Tips for approaching someone who may be homeless include:
-Where did you stay last night?
-Where are you from?
-Have you heard of the Salvation Army?
-What can I help you with?
Corey and Maharrey advise against:
–Giving out cash.
–Picking up a person and transporting them.
– Handing out blankets, pillows, tents or tarps.
They advised people wanting to help someone is who is hungry to refer them to L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen for lunch, The Salvation Army for dinner, and Feed by Faith on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.
Corey said another common misconception is that homelessness is a choice, a belief she once held herself.
"I was the same way," she said. "I was in the military, so I was privileged. Comparing myself to the homeless population... 'Oh, it's a choice. I see people, they don't want to get up and go to work,' until I got into this field and I walked into the encampments, and I spoke and had conversations with people. It's not a choice, it's a life that you've been dealt a certain hand, or life got hard."
Another barrier for the homeless is a lack of affordable housing in Meridian, according to Maharrey.
"They work 80 hours a week, but they're under-employed because they don't make enough money for housing. And the cost of housing is continuing to go up," Maharrey said.
The seminar got a good response from the audience.
“It’s a really good start," said Andy Hodges. "It’s going to take a whole community to get these homeless people where they need to be.”
More information
Multi-County Community Service Agency - Frances W. Davidson Memorial Homeless Shelter: Men and Women's Shelter
Salvation Army - Meridian: Men's shelter
Care Lodge: Domestic Violence shelter, have to be fleeing a DV situation to stay in shelter.
East Central Miss. COC Homeless Coalition meets at 10 a.m. every second Tuesday at the Multi-County Community Action Agency.
The Meridian Community Outreach Team goes out on the first Tuesday of every month. Contact Allen Tisdale at atisdale@muteh.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.