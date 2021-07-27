The Meridian Public School District will require masks to be worn indoors when schools open next week, after the school board on Tuesday approved a universal masking policy.
“The intent was to add an additional layer of protection for students and staff as they come back,” said Matt Davis, the district's public relations director.
District leaders made the decision after seeing a rise in local COVID-19 cases and after consulting with state health officials, he said.
“In order for us to return traditionally, this gives us the best option," Davis said.
Masks won't be required at sporting events and other outside activities.
“The main thing that we want to do is to make sure our students, staff, teachers and the community at large remains safe,” Davis said.
