Meridian’s sales tax revenue increased in May when businesses that had temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic began reopening.
City records released this week show an increase of about 1 percent, or $15,277, in a comparison of May 2019 and May 2020.
Mayor Percy Bland attributed the increase to businesses reopening and consumer confidence picking up.
Bland said in a statement he was excited about the trend.
“We are going to keep doing all we can to keep our sales tax dollars moving in this direction,” he said.
Year-to-date sales tax revenue has decreased by $216,856 or about 2 percent from last year, according to records.
In April, the city saw a sales tax revenue loss of about 18 percent, or $204,853, in a comparison of April 2019 and April 2020.
Records show food and beverage tax revenue decreased in May about 17 percent, from $267,627 in May 2019 to $223,172 in May 2020.
The two prior months saw larger decreases in food and beverage tax revenue, with a loss of 34 percent in April and a loss of 35 percent in March, compared to the year before.
Year-to-date food and beverage tax revenue has decreased by $205,127, or 8 percent from last year, records show.
