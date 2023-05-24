Meridian police continued their search Wednesday for one suspect and possibly other individuals involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday.
Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the death of 23-year-old Jakavion Adams, who was shot and killed in the parking lot at 4620 Poplar Springs Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said late Tuesday that a warrant had been issued for Vaughn’s arrest, upon which he will be charged with murder.
“He is considered armed and dangerous,” she said.
On Wednesday, Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said in a press release, “The victim was shot multiple times by unknown individuals” and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Young added that “investigators and the Special Operations Unit are tirelessly working to solve this case and others that are pending.”
No other new details about the shooting or the names of other possible suspects were released by police.
On Tuesday, Stevens warned anyone assisting Vaughn in evading law enforcement will also face consequences.
Anyone with information about Vaughn’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact police at 601-485-1893 or the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.