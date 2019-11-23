Meridian police seek suspect after man shot to death at family gathering

Police in Meridian are searching for 41-year-old Christopher Denson, a suspect in a fatal shooting at a family gathering Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at an event hall at 5051 Poplar Springs Dr., said MPD Capt. John Griffith.

Police in Meridian are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a family gathering Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at an event hall at 5051 Poplar Springs Dr., said MPD Capt. John Griffith.

Meridian police: Man shot to death at family gathering

Erin Kelly / The Meridian Star

Police investigate a fatal shooting at an event hall at 5051 Poplar Springs Dr. in Meridian Saturday night. 

The suspect, identified by police as 41-year-old Christopher Denson, left the party, went to his vehicle and walked back inside with an AK-47 rifle, Griffith said.

Denson then fired five or six shots, killing a family member, police said.

Denson left the event and the gun was retrieved by a family member, Griffith said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released, but police said he was a man in his 60s. 

Investigators haven't identified a motive in the shooting, and it's unclear if the victim was targeted. 

Check back for updates.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you