Meridian police seek suspect after man shot to death at family gathering

Police in Meridian are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a family gathering Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at an event hall at 5051 Poplar Springs Dr., said MPD Capt. John Griffith.
The suspect, identified by police as 41-year-old Christopher Denson, left the party, went to his vehicle and walked back inside with an AK-47 rifle, Griffith said.
Denson then fired five or six shots, killing a family member, police said.
Denson left the event and the gun was retrieved by a family member, Griffith said.
The victim's identity wasn't immediately released, but police said he was a man in his 60s.
Investigators haven't identified a motive in the shooting, and it's unclear if the victim was targeted.
