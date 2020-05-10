Meridian police seek man in connection with Saturday shooting

The Meridian Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a Saturday shooting.
Kenmonte Wooten, 19, is being sought in connection to the shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and 18th Avenue.
Citizens with any information in the case are encouraged to call 601-485-1893 or the East MS Crimestoppers at (855) 485-TIPS for a possible cash reward.
Kenmonte Wooten, 19-years-old, black male
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.