Meridian police are seeking four suspects in connection with a Nov. 24 shooting death.
Gregory Pruitt, 19, Jataruis Easley, 19, Derrickus Dean, 22, and Derricus Green, 15, all of Meridian, are wanted in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jaheim Jemerson, Meridian Police Dept. Detective Rochester Anderson said Monday. The four suspects all face charges of capital murder, he said.
Two other suspects, Bondarrius Moffite,15, and Dezjaun Moffite,17, are in custody and have been charged with capital murder.
All six suspects were previously charged with drive-by-shooting and aggravated assault in the case.
Anderson said the suspects are connected to a drive-by shooting that took place around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Carousel Place Apartments.
When police arrived, they found Jemerson in an abandoned white Nissan, he said. Officers then provided medical care to Jemerson, who was shot in the head, before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Anderson said. Jemerson was later taken to a hospital in Jackson, but died on Saturday.
Bondarrius Moffite and Dezjaun Moffite are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings at noon on Monday.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or the Meridian Police Department.
