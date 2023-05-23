Meridian police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Tuesday that left one man dead.
Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the death of 23-year-old Jakavion Adams, who was shot and killed in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a warrant has been issued for Vaughn's arrest, upon which he will be charged with murder.
"He is considered armed and dangerous," she said.
Stevens warned anyone assisting Vaughn in evading law enforcement will also face consequences.
Anyone with information about Vaughn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
