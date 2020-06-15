A man was grazed by a bullet in Meridian Monday and police are searching for the shooter, Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said.
Coleman said officers were called to 47th Avenue near Vally Street around 3:30 p.m.
A 27-year-old man told police he was on a bicycle when someone in a blue Toyota Camry shot an AR-15 style rifle at him, and he returned fire, police said.
The man was treated at the hospital for a graze wound on his face, Coleman said.
It’s not clear if anyone in the car was injured and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Illegal weapons
The interim chief said he planned to set up more road blocks and bring in outside agencies to try to recover illegal weapons.
The department recovered five high-powered handguns, some illegal and some stolen, with high-caliber ammunition during road blocks over the weekend, he said.
