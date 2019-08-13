A Meridian police officer shot and wounded a burglary suspect early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said police responded to a burglary in progress around 3:17 a.m. at the Dollar Tree store on Bonita Drive. Dubose said police spotted a suspect pushing a cart filled with merchandise and a chase was started.
When officers were headed to the scene, the suspect ran away, crossing crossing four lanes of traffic on Interstate 20, according to a news release from the city. The officer chased the suspect and caught him in the parking lot of HiFi Cruising on North Frontage Road, the release said. During the arrest, the suspect "violently resisted," the release said.
The suspect, identified as Billy Walker, 39, of Meridian, was shot in the right thigh Dubose said. The officer received non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital, he said.
Dubose said Walker was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Once Walker is released from the hospital, he will be charged with commercial burglary and assault on a police officer, the chief said.
Dubose did not identify the officer, who was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
Dubose said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into the shooting.
The Meridian Police Department will conduct its own investigation through a shooting review board, he said.
