Meridian police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place at Bonita Lakes Mall on Dec. 14.
MPD Capt. John Griffith said Gakobie Jones,17, was arrested around 6 p.m. Friday in Meridian. Griffith said Jones is wanted for shooting into two cars at Bonita Lakes Mall on Dec. 14.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument near the mall's front entrance around 7 p.m.
According to witnesses, two people got into a blue Lexus, Griffith said. As the car was driving away, a passenger fired several shots, striking two cars, Griffith said. He said no one was hurt during the shooting.
Jones was charged with drive-by shooting and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Police are also looking for two other suspects in the shooting, Antonio Devon Clay and James “Jabrayland Taylor” Hodges, both of Meridian. Once Clay and Taylor are captured they will be charged with drive-by shooting, police said.
Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Meridian Police or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
