Meridian Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House near N. Frontage Rd.

Meridian Police are investigating a shooting they said sent one man to the hospital Saturday evening.
The man is expected to recover, investigators said.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Waffle House near North Frontage Road around 5 p.m.
Police placed several evidence markers around the parking lot and a window of the restaurant was shattered.
One person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to Officer Rachel McCord.
