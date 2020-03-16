The Meridian Police Department are investigating a shooting near the west side of the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday morning.
Meridian police and Lauderdale County Sheriff's personnel responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. and closed off 20th Avenue between 5th Street and 4th Street.
A victim was taken to a hospital and is believed to be undergoing surgery, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said. There are no suspects in custody, Sollie said.
Meridian police are leading the investigation.
Several Meridian police and Lauderdale County Sheriff's cars and personnel were on the scene.
Please check back for updates.
