Meridian police are investigating two armed robberies that took place over the weekend.
MPD Capt. John Griffith said police responded to an armed robbery around 6:31 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of 34th Ave.
Griffith said after a female victim took money from an ATM, a silver SUV pulled up behind her. A man then held the victim up, demanding money before driving off, he said.
Griffith said the victim was not harmed. The suspect was described as a black male.
On Saturday, authorities responded to an armed robbery around 6:17 p.m. on the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Police said two employees at a business were robbed at gunpoint by a black male wearing a mask. A bag and an undetermined amount of cash were taken, police said.
Griffith said authorities don't have a suspect in the robbery.
Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Meridian Police or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS, he said.
