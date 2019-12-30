Meridian Police Car

Meridian Police Department

Meridian police are investigating two armed robberies that took place over the weekend.

MPD Capt. John Griffith said police responded to an armed robbery around 6:31 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of 34th Ave.

Griffith said after a female victim took money from an ATM, a silver SUV pulled up behind her. A man then held the victim up, demanding money before driving off, he said.

Griffith said the victim was not harmed. The suspect was described as a black male. 

On Saturday, authorities responded to an armed robbery around 6:17 p.m. on the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Police said two employees at a business were robbed at gunpoint by a black male wearing a mask. A bag and an undetermined amount of cash were taken, police said. 

Griffith said authorities don't have a suspect in the robbery. 

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Meridian Police or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS, he said.

