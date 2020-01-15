The Meridian Police Department is investigating the city's second murder this week.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near 29th Avenue and 36th Street, where they found a black male lying in the front yard of a home, unresponsive with multiple gun shot wounds, according to a news release.
The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The death is the second murder in the city this week, after police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his estranged girlfriend at the Americas Best Value Inn on St. Paul Street.
Police are urging anyone with information in the case to call the Meridian Police Department at 601- 485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 877 485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.