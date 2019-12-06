Police in Meridian are investigating a Friday night fatal shooting.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the CITGO gas station at 1900 Highway 19 in Meridian, said Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.
The victim was a man in his late 20's, Cobler said. The man's identity was not immediately available.
The shooting was the result on an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, according to MPD Chief Benny Dubose.
A fight erupted between the shooter and the victim inside the gas station, resulting in the victim being shot and killed, Dubose said.
Police haven't identified a suspect in the shooting, but are searching for the shooter and an accomplice, Dubose said.
The victim's body will be taken to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.