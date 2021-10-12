Meridian police are investigating a Tuesday shooting that left two men dead and sent another man and infant to the hospital.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said police arrived at a home in the 2000 block of 17th Street around 3:15 p.m., finding four gunshot victims. Two of the victims had been shot multiple times and were declared dead at the scene.
A third male victim had been shot several times and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Am infant less than a year old was also found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, she said.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released, and no suspects or motive have been identified in the case.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 601-485-1893 or 855-485-8477.
This is developing story. Please check back for updates.
