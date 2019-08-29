A man who was shot to death late Wednesday night in Meridian was targeted, police said.
Authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Ash Ave., where they found the victim lying in the carport at his house, said Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose.
Arnold Brown, 52, of Meridian was identified as the victim of the shooting.
Dubose said police are not sure what led to the shooting, but based on their investigation, the shooter came from behind the home and shot Brown before leaving in a black vehicle.
Police don't have a suspect in the shooting, which was neither random nor gang-related, Dubose said.
Dubose encouraged anyone with information in the case to call the Meridian Police Department.
