Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.