Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose resigns

Benny Dubose, the chief of the Meridian Police Department, resigned on Thursday, the city said in a news release.
The MPD veteran served as chief of police from 2002 to 2009, returning to the post in 2014.
“I am thankful for the service Chief Dubose has provided the City of Meridian,” Mayor Percy Bland said in the release.
“While my team and I are carefully working through our next steps, I want to assure the citizens that I am treating this change as an opportunity. Any time we can take a step back and reevaluate what we are doing is an opportunity to move forward, to grow.”
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.