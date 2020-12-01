Meridian police have in custody two of the four suspects wanted in a Nov. 24 fatal shooting death.
Gregory Pruitt, 19 and Derrickus Dean, 22, both of Meridian are in custody after turning themselves in to the Meridian Police Department, MPD Detective Rochester Anderson said Tuesday.
Anderson said Pruitt and Dean have been charged with capital murder and are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings at noon on Monday.
Two other suspects, Jatarius Easley, 19 and Derricus Graham, 17, are still wanted, he said.
Two other suspects in the case, Bondarrius Moffite,15, and Dezjaun Moffite, 17, were already in police custody.
The suspects are all connected to the Nov. 24 shooting death of 17-year-old Jaheim Jemerson at Carousel Place Apartments.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or the Meridian Police Department.
