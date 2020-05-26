Meridian police Capt. John Griffith suspended pending internal investigation

Meridian Police Capt. John Griffith was placed on administrative suspension Friday and an internal investigation is ongoing, according to interim Chief Charles Coleman.
Coleman said the suspension involved a personnel matter and he did not provide details.
Griffith is suspended with pay, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
Griffith has spent more than 24 years with the police department, Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said.
