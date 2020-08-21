A suspect in a July 28 fatal shooting and robbery in Meridian is facing a capital murder charge.
Sedricious Deshawn Wallace, 20, of Toomsuba, was arrested by the Meridian Police Department on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Bond Monsour, 22, of Tupelo, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.
The shooting occurred at 6:06 p.m. on Old Marion Road near Old Marion Road Apartments, according to police.
Police said after the shooting that Monsour and a relative were attending a golf tournament in Meridian.
Police encourage anyone with information in the case to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
