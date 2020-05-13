Meridian police have arrested a suspect in connection with a December 2019 shooting death at a gas station.
Javarious Page, 23, of Meridian was arrested by the MPD Gang Unit around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Interim MPD Chief Charles Coleman said.
Page was charged with aggravated assault and murder related to a Dec. 6, 2019 shooting, Coleman said.
Page has a $75,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge and no bond on the murder charge.
Police said in December that Page was the suspected shooter in an incident at the CITGO on Highway 19. The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, according to police.
The victim was identified as Deondra Brandon, 29, of Meridian.
Earnquarious Q. Jackson of Meridian was arrested on Dec. 13 in connection with the shooting and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
