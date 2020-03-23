A string of shootings in Meridian led to the arrests of six people on Friday, police said.
The shootings were reported by residents near 10th Street and 27th Avenue and near 25th Street and 43rd Avenue, police said in a news release Monday morning.
Four people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were treated and released from the local hospitals as a result of the shootings, police said. One of those four was taken into custody as a suspect after he was released from the hospital.
The arrests also related to the recovery of a white Dodge Challenger stolen out of Jones County a few weeks ago, police said.
Lewis Robbins, the city’s interim police chief, said the shootings were gang-related.
“We are going to enforce the law and we are going to protect our citizens,” he said.
Mayor Percy Bland said there are plans to install more cameras in neighborhoods and to increase the number of officers patrolling the streets.
Suspects arrested, according to police, include:
• Jyquan Joseph Radcliff, 18, aggravated assault, $250,000 bond, shooting into an occupied vehicle, $100,000 bond.
• Tavion Tazadee Eugene Radcliff, 22, shooting into an occupied vehicle, $100,000 bond.
• Samrien Teachey, 14, shooting into an occupied vehicle, $250,000 bond.
• Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, aggravated assault, $250,000 bond.
• Deaundjre Jerrod Dsean Shannon, 20, possession of stolen property (vehicle), $50,000 bond.
• Germerio Arnez Holloway, 18, hindering prosecution, $2,500 bond; posted bond.
Police ask anyone who is a victim of gun violence or knowledge of or someone you has been a victim to call Meridian Police at 601=485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-385-8477 (TIPS) to file an anonymous report and receive a cash reward when an arrest is made.
