Meridian police took seven people into custody Friday afternoon in relation to numerous shooting incidents reported by residents in the area of 10th Street and 27th Avenue and the area of 25th Street and 43rd Avenue.
The action was announced in a news release Monday morning.
Four people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were treated and released from the local hospitals as a result of the shooting incidents, police said. One of the four individuals treated at the local hospitals was taken into custody as a shooting suspect upon his release from the hospital.
Based on witnesses statements, evidence collection, and confessions, Meridian police arrested six suspects in relation to the shooting incidents on Friday, March 20 and also in relation to the recovery of a white Dodge Challenger stolen out of Jones County a few weeks ago police said.
The shooting suspects arrested are, Meridian police said:
• Jyquan Joseph Radcliff, 18, aggravated assault, $250,000 bond, shooting into an occupied vehicle, $100,000 bond.
• Tavion Tazadee Eugene Radcliff, 22, shooting into an occupied vehicle, $100,000 bond.
• Samrien Teachey, 14, shooting into an occupied vehicle, $250,000 bond.
• Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, aggravated assault, $250,000 bond.
• Deaundjre Jerrod Dsean Shannon, 20, possession of stolen property (vehicle), $50,000 bond.
• Germerio Arnez Holloway, 18, hindering prosecution, $2,500 bond (posted bond 03/21/2020 at 4:40 a.m.).
Police ask anyone who is a victim of gun violence or knowledge of or someone you has been a victim to call Meridian Police at 601=485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-385-8477 (TIPS) to file an anonymous report and receive a cash reward when an arrest is made.
