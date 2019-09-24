Meridian Planning Commission rejects rezoning request for proposed Highway 39 development

The Meridian Planning Commission denied a request Tuesday night to rezone land for a proposed assisted living facility and hotel development off Highway 39.
More than 50 people attended the meeting at city hall and many broke into applause after the commission’s 5-0 vote.
One commission member abstained.
The applicant, H&K Holdings, LLC., requested the rezoning of land across from the Briarwood and Eagle Pointe communities from Agricultural to General Business District (B3).
The developers said they planned to build a 70-bed assisted living facility and 30-bed memory care facility, a hotel, and a medical clinic on 24 acres.
Dale Hubbard represents H&K Holdings, LLC., which is leasing the property from Highway 39 Property, LLC., he said.
Hubbard told the commission the project would create 50 permanent jobs and be good for the city.
“Meridian needs it as much as any town we’ve ever seen because they’re a thriving city that doesn’t have enough bed support to take care of the aging population,” he said.
Donna Hand, who lives in the Eagle Pointe community, said neighbors questioned the location of an assisted living facility.
“Our concerns are, as homeowners, that it will indeed potentially reduce our resale value as well as diminish our country-feel living,” she said.
Steven Redd, Meridian’s planning manager, told the commission the proposal would economically benefit the city and “would not conflict with or undermine the comprehensive plan policy.”
Resident Lee Thornton, who lives near the proposed development site, spoke for more than 20 minutes and provided a presentation with maps.
He said the plan was incompatible with city requirements.
“This by definition is a spot zoning. It is an isolated area. It’s not adjacent to another business area. It is surrounded by different types of zoning and different types of development,” he said.
Commission member John Holliday said he voted to deny the request based on Thornton's presentation.
“Special use permits usually have something close nearby that would relate to it. In this case, it doesn’t, so that was a big reason for me,” he said. “The city would have to provide sewer and water service at a significant cost for this facility to even be built.”
Hubbard said he did not know if the developers would appeal the vote.
“I think the citizens of Meridian have a right to object and they did and the committee ruled and we’ll live by that,” he said, following the meeting.
At a meeting earlier this month, some questioned whether the property had a connection to Rush Health Systems.
Ashlyn Palmer, the director of marketing and communications for Rush Health Systems, provided the following statement on Tuesday:
“Highway 39 Properties is a Rush entity, and we are leasing the land to the developers. Rush does not have a role in the proposed development.”
