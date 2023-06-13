Meridian Parks and Recreation seeks volunteers

Meridian Parks and Recreation is calling on all youth groups, businesses and organizations, or any individuals interested in making an impact on the community through volunteerism, to help with an upcoming project spreading mulch at Planet Playground.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the project, which is scheduled for the week of June 19.
“This is a great opportunity for organizations or groups seeking to gain community hours, or those who just want to help out,” Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said.
Located at Northeast Park, Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground is the largest fully inclusive playground in the state. The playground includes a Liberty Swing, a specially designed component allowing a safe experience for children and adults in wheelchairs, safe spaces specific for children with sensory disorders and a custom slide for cochlear ear implants.
The community-built playground was built with countless volunteers helping with both fundraising and construction of the inclusive space.
For more information about the volunteering opportunity, contact the Meridian Parks and Recreation at 601-485-1802.
