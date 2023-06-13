Meridian Parks and Recreation seeks volunteers

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.